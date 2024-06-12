Hello.

I got the official Super Nintendo official wireless controller for Switch, to use it in Recalbox. I have version 9.1 on a Raspberry Pi 3, and I followed the steps specified in the wiki here.

The problem is that although Recalbox detects the controller, and appears as such in the menus to choose controllers, it does not work. I have even made an absolutely new installation of Recalbox and the problem persists. No button presses are recognized, even though it appears as connected and paired. And since it doesn't recognize button presses, I can't configure the controller in any way.

I've tried setting the control drivers, restarting Recalbox to forget and re-detect the controller, a fresh install in case some previous configuration generated a problem, but nothing. The controller works fine on Switch, so I know at least it works.

Would anyone know where the problem is and how to fix it? I can't think of what else to try to get it to recognize it well and detect keystrokes.

Thanks in advance.