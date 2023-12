Hi,

I bought a Diswoe PS3 controller, it works fine when pluged with the cable and it is recongnized as a PS3 controller, but as soon as i unplug it, it does not reconect to the RPI0w2.

If i try to connect it in the parameters, it either does not appear or, it appaers for just a few seconds.

I tried officil, shanwan and bleuz drivers

Any ideas or feedback on this controller ?

Thanks !