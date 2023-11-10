Hello. How do I remove the "folder: X games available" from a theme? I'm trying to adapt one that I was using on Retropie for 240p, it's looking good so far, but I still can't get rid of that annoying text. I've been looking at other themes, read the emulationstation documentation, but no success. Themes are clearly not crosscompatible here.

Here's a screenshot with the text in white on the upper left. It's really driving me up the d**n wall. Found nothing on the wiki, and og emulationstation does not have this text by default.