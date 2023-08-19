Stay tuned to read MMOexp's evaluation of Madden NFL 24. EA Sports just recently announced the rankings of players and teams in Madden NFL 24 which you'll be able to read more about them in this article Mut 24 coins.

The new commercial that debuted this week for Madden NFL 24 attracted plenty of attention not due to the fact that it focused on gameplay or discussed new features (it did not) however, it was because of how outrageous it was. The commercial didn't have to be focused on the game's features because when you can influence people to discuss your brand in a positive way this will result in the sales that you want, EA Sports vice president of marketing worldwide Anthony Stevenson tells GamesIndustry International.Stevenson believes it's an opportunity and a negative to the Madden franchise is now at 26. This is a blessing since it indicates that it has a loyal fan base but it can also be a problem because EA has to figure out ways to appeal to young "digital natural," crowd. "For an EA franchise that's already older than 26 to be able to reach the younger audience, while also pleasing the core of our fans who have been around for a while is quite a task," he says.

Stevenson stated that 2022 will be the year that EA will be focusing its efforts to win over this younger generation and getting them into Madden. That's the goal of the current Madden Season ad campaign is about. The entire clip is three minutes long. Although EA will splice the clips and launch 30 second versions for TV The real focus of this campaign will run online, he says.

The Madden NFL 24 ad features the actors Dave Franco and Kevin Hart It wasn't just random that EA chose to search for them. Stevenson stated that EA asked players in the past about who they'd prefer to see featured in Madden and Hart was an "universally" well-liked choice. The commercial also has Epic Meal Time host Harley Morenstein who is appealing to an audience that is younger as do the NFL stars in the commercial (Colin Kaepernick, LeSean Mccoy buy madden 24 coins, Dez Bryant, Von Miller along with Damian Lillard) are all aged 26 or younger.