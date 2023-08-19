Overall ratings are given based on how good each rating is. They are categorized based on shooting, passing, defense, rebounding, dribbling NBA 2K24 MT, and other skills a real athlete must possess. The one in charge of these ratings is Ronnie 2K and his team of experts. But NBA players always take offense to these ratings as they may sometimes be lesser than what is expected. Recently, the NBA 2K24 Ratings were leaked, and some were very unfair.

For example, Jamal Murray recently won an NBA title after averaging 26.1 points, 7.1 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game in the playoffs. Murray made a full-fledged return this past season after a gruesome injury. Yet he only received an 84 overall rating despite being second in line for the Finals MVP Award. Murray called out Ronnie 2K on Twitter to which the curator replied claiming that the recent tweets regarding the ratings were fake.

When are the NBA 2K24 Ratings being released?

Ronnie revealed that the information being circulated about the NBA 2K24 Ratings is fake. And he also claimed that Murray’s rating is much higher than what’s being rumored. But this isn’t the first time 2K has given players low ratings either. Players like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, and other league golden boys have all had problems with their ratings in the past.

One of the league’s toughest competitors will be featured on the cover of the most recent installment of the popular NBA 2K video game series. Kobe Bryant, a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, has been chosen to appear on NBA 2K24’s cover for the fourth time. The 24th release of the well-known franchise, NBA 2K24, also corresponds to one of Bryant’s famous jersey numbers from his 20-year NBA career.

The "Kobe Bryant Edition" and the "Black Mamba Edition" are the two NBA 2K24 covers that players can choose from, and fans can pre-order their copies starting on Friday. Additionally, 2K has not yet revealed the standard edition cover star, who will most likely be an active NBA player in keeping with tradition.