X-Factor are attributes that work in Madden 24 matches. Depending on the attribute each player has, it becomes a useful tool that will aid you in both offensive and defensive situations on the gridiron. There are a total of 116 players with these attributes, but which are the best X Factors to choose? So in this guide, we will show you the best X-Factors abilities for each position in Madden 24.

Best X-Factors for Quarterbacks

Run and Gun – Grants perfect passing while on the run Bazooka – Max throwing distance increased Truzz – Can’t fumble as a result of a tackle

Run and Gun and Truzz are the best options if you want to recreate QB’s incredible feats of athleticism. Scramble out the pocket, and you’ll not be hampered by many defenders with those two. Bazooka is the better choice for those players who want to stand in the pocket and throw absolute missiles over the top of defenses. You can also use it on the run, but it’s more effective standing still.

Best X-Factors for Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

Double Me – Wins aggressive catches vs single coverage Ankle Breaker – High fakeout rate on skills moves following the catch Max Security – High success rate on possession catches

X-Factors for receivers are all about getting a one-up over the coverage – no matter if you’re a wide receiver or Tight End. Double Me is the ideal choice for anyone who wants a receiver that isn’t going to lose one-on-one battles with a cornerback. Just throw it up and watch them do their best impression when they’re in the zone. Also, too often, receivers simply drop open passes, whether it’s the fear of getting hit by defenders or just not paying attention to the ball. Receivers with the Max Security X-Factor ease all of these concerns by increasing the success rate for receivers performing possession catches. Quick and speedy receivers can be a nightmare for a defense. These receivers have a unique skill set that leaves defenders in flailing in the field with their elusiveness. Certain receivers take their evasive skills to the next level with the Ankle Breaker X-Factor.

Best X-Factors for Running Backs

Wrecking Ball – High Succes rate on trucks and stiff arms Freight Train – Increase chance to break the next tackle attempt

Winning the tough battles down in the trenches starts with having a premier running back. If you prefer your Running Backs to be in the more traditional mode of being a power back, you can’t go wrong with Wrecking Ball or Freight Train. Freight Train is for those Derrick Henry-esque backs that are difficult to bring down when they get a head of steam. They’ll shake off tackles on the run without much pizzazz – just pure brute force. Wrecking ball is a great choice if you want to start throwing stiff arms on those side-to-side routes that have proven so effective over the years in Madden. With this, you’ll get an added bit of strength in your arms to shake off any would-be tacklers.

Best X-Factors for Cornerbacks and Defensive Backs

Shutdown – Tighter coverage and more INTs on contested catches Bottleneck – Dominantly win man press attempts

The pool of X-Factors for Defensive backs is a bit limited compared to other positions. However, that doesn’t make them less useful than the rest. If you want to put somebody on Revis Island, you will go with Shutdown. Shutdown defenders have the talent to erase receivers from the game. When they enter the zone, their coverage is tighter, and interceptions are more frequent on contested catches. However, if you’re not too fussed about INTs and just want to play smothering defense that gets you off the field in four plays, Bottleneck is a great choice that will wear a receiver out with physical man-to-man defense.

Best X-Factors for Defensive Ends And Linebackers

Blitz – On-field blocks have their resistance bars wiped Unstoppable Force – Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding Momentum Shift – On-field opponents have their zone progress wiped

Any seasoned fan of football has heard that “the game is won in the trenches.” Defensive coordinators will have a long day if they cannot pressure the quarterback and stop the run. So each X-Factor for defensive linemen in Madden 24 is all about disrupting the flow of your opponent’s offense. Blitz will continually tire out your opponents in the mold. Unstoppable force is perfect for defensive ends and outside linebackers that want a quick first step and get to the backfield in a flash. Momentum Shift is a great choice if you’re concerned with opponents building up their own head of steam and making zone progress. You’ll bring them back to square one when this X-Factor is activated.

These are the best X-Factor Abilities for each position in Madden 24, so you can easily find the abilities for your favorite players — or those you’re going up against — in a flash. For more info, such as Where To Buy Mut Coins Madden 24 Safely, please visit U4gm.