I've not even got around to discussing Harold's inconsistency at the line. I'll admit that every time he would come from behind, jacked up the blocker and was able to make the play. The majority of the time, however, he was either struck in the back or was manhandled.

Harold has also given his edge to a running back on running plays way too often during those five games. It doesn't make sense. I know he's a little too light on the inside but his blocking could be more effective at an up-level. He is going to have to find a way solve that issue in no time. A little more weight, a few squats, and better technique would be my suggestion, but for today, I'm imagining Harold trying to get the advantage to Madden NFL 24 level offensive tackles and tight ends isn't a pleasant sight.

In all fairness, there were moments when Harold was able to make some spectacular play against the run. The thing is I kind of expect that from top guys. It's not doing it only once or twice that amazes me. It's doing it consistently with play after play after game that get me fired up. Harold showed flashes in every match against pass and against the run. However, you may also see a play during those five games in which he appeared to be an ordinary player.

The good thing the good news for Eli Harold is all of the issues I've experienced that he has are fixable. Eli Harold already has some decent move to pass rush that he can make them more effective. He has proven that his ability to do a great job against the runner; he just needs to focus on becoming better and more consistent in his approach. As he gets bigger and stronger in Madden NFL 24. that could help him in both of these areas. He's definitely athletic enough to play as an outside linebacker on a 3-4 but he's also suitable defensive end so his scheme adaptability will benefit him.

