Hi there!

I have a Raspberry pi 3 and installed Recalbox 8 and update to Recalbox 9 today.

Sometimes I'm playing Super Mario Word and the screen turns black and return to game after 1 sec.

Before I install the version 8, I had the version 4 and this never happens before.

On N64 emulator I have the same problem, but on PS1, playing Castlevania Symphony of The Night, the game is OK.

Somebody can help me?

Thank you all!