solution for Raspberry Pi4 whit recalbox 8.0.2 the AV/RCA/composite video output/ solución para salida de vídeo Av jack rca av rapnerri pi4 con recalbox 8.0.2
-
edwinsources last edited by
Inglés
I discovered that in the video output Jack of the Raspberry pi4 I change the polarity and when they manage to activate the AV output the image looks rainy be careful it's a short circuit. I left you the image with the polarity of the jack port of the Raspberry pi4
The first thing you have to do is edit the files [Config.txt] [recalbox-user-config.txt] [cdmline.txt]
I am going to leave you a link with the commands you must edit them using WINSCP. In your pc
this setting is for NTSC only.
I recommend you make a backup of the 3 original files In case you have any errors
These 3 files are found in the /boot folder and to be able to edit them you have to use the command= mount - o remount rw /boot
This link is from the user b1ackOp Who shared them with me, special thanks to him
Español
Descubrí que en el Jack de salida de video de la Raspberry pi4 cambio la polaridad y cuando logran activar la salida AV la imagen se ve lluviosa cuidado es un corto circuito. Les dejo la imagen con la polaridad del puerto jack de la Raspberry pi4
Lo primero que tienen que hacer es editar los archivos [Config.txt] [recalbox-user-config.txt] [cdmline.txt]
Les voy a dejar un link con los comando deben editarlos usando WINSCP en su pc esta configuración es solo para NTSC.
Les recomiendo hacer una copia de seguridad de los 3 archivos originales por si tienen algún error
Estos 3 archivos se encuentran en la carpeta /boot y para poder editarlos hay que usar el comando= mount - o remount rw /boot