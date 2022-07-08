Inglés

I discovered that in the video output Jack of the Raspberry pi4 I change the polarity and when they manage to activate the AV output the image looks rainy be careful it's a short circuit. I left you the image with the polarity of the jack port of the Raspberry pi4



The first thing you have to do is edit the files [Config.txt] [recalbox-user-config.txt] [cdmline.txt]

I am going to leave you a link with the commands you must edit them using WINSCP. In your pc

this setting is for NTSC only.

I recommend you make a backup of the 3 original files In case you have any errors

These 3 files are found in the /boot folder and to be able to edit them you have to use the command= mount - o remount rw /boot

link text

This link is from the user b1ackOp Who shared them with me, special thanks to him

Español

Descubrí que en el Jack de salida de video de la Raspberry pi4 cambio la polaridad y cuando logran activar la salida AV la imagen se ve lluviosa cuidado es un corto circuito. Les dejo la imagen con la polaridad del puerto jack de la Raspberry pi4



Lo primero que tienen que hacer es editar los archivos [Config.txt] [recalbox-user-config.txt] [cdmline.txt]

Les voy a dejar un link con los comando deben editarlos usando WINSCP en su pc esta configuración es solo para NTSC.

Les recomiendo hacer una copia de seguridad de los 3 archivos originales por si tienen algún error

Estos 3 archivos se encuentran en la carpeta /boot y para poder editarlos hay que usar el comando= mount - o remount rw /boot

texto del enlace