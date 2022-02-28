Hi,

I am running Recalbox 8 on a PC and I am having trouble figuring out how to set my screen resolution for my 32" TV 720p. I have read the instructions here: https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/video/display-configuration/external-screen-configuration

But I am having trouble finding the web manager, is that in Recalbox 8 when you boot it up or in a utility menu pre-boot?

I know how to edit the recalbox config file, but I am not sure what to put in the first line; system.externalscreen.prefered=

Prefered external screen retrieved from ssh : xrandr

system.externalscreen.prefered=

Force selected external screen to resolution ex : 1980x1080

system.externalscreen.forceresolution=1680x1050

Force selected external screen to frequency ex: 60.00

;system.externalscreen.forcefrequency=

Any help would be much appreciated.

Thanks