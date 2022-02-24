[Recalbox 8.0+] Theme FLPower Games Retro v.1
Text translated from Portuguese (Brazil) to English by Google translator
Hey guys!
I'm sharing a theme I developed for Recalbox 8.0.x I'm leaving the download link available
Acknowledgment
In advance I would like to thank @fagnerpc, Butch Games, @M__a__a__x and @Pit64 for their support, the tips they gave me that were of great help.
Thanks to the @castlevania.fans and @retrographicbookslls page on Instagram for the images of the theme regarding the Castlevania system.
All images used were downloaded from Google Images, thanks in advance to the respective authors for the incredible work of art!
System view options
This theme has 6 types of system visualization, you can adjust it according to what you prefer according to the examples below:
Gamelist view options
The gamelist has 4 types of visualization
Menu view options
The menu has 3 types of visualization configuration
Options for viewing the "help system" icons
You can also choose the custom icon of the "help system" buttons, it has custom buttons for SNES, PSX, XBOX
I'm leaving the link that contains the demo video, I just apologize for the recording, because I filmed and handled the system myself:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1baDaY8xWA1anQfMAscxj3vB-cUWcX1Oo?usp=sharing
Theme download link:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/15qbg0Xn7g94K4gSk3H391mnMKF3sn4Mz/view?usp=sharing
