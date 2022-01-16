[Recalbox 8][Snap Videos] Theme ARTFLIX NX
-
fagnerpc Theme moderator
Hi guys,
ARTFLIX NX is a fusion of my ARTFLIX themes with ALEKFULL NX
With exclusive arts, automatic translation into 4 languages (PT-BR, EN, ES and FR) and support for all systems of the new RECALBOX 8
Special thanks to Butch Games for their support in optimizing the logos
- RECALBOX compatible with the update 8 ELECTRON;
- Compatible with more than 150 systems: all Recalbox systems and collections - including recent ones like LowRes NX.
-
@fagnerpc I have yet to try it out on my system, but from what I have seen here and on youtube I think your theme looks great! Great work!
-
Glascoyote 0 last edited by Glascoyote 0
Hello
I can't find the download. I click on the Link in the youTube Video, but as you can see in the Link below I can`t find any download Package of the Theme.
https://github.com/fagnerpc/ARTFLIX-NX-Recalbox
Thank You
-
@glascoyote-0 You have to click on the green button that says "Code" and then you can click on "download ZIP" on the menu that opens. I couldn't find it at first too.
-
Glascoyote 0 last edited by
@madmeggo vielen Dank
-
@glascoyote-0 kein Ding, gerne
-
Butch Games Theme moderator
@fagnerpc
Bravo! Très joli thème!