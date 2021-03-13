[SOFT] Another Direction

It would be helpful if a group of us were to maintain a slightly different version of Recalbox, more in step with what people want of it.

Essentially all mentions online as to "why use Recalbox" have to do with the interpretation of it being "Plug and Play". While it does have portions that are - and they are good - it is not enough for the person with no prior knowledge at all.

Simple things like making certain that the web interface actually works, keeping the emulators up to date -- perhaps with a proper way to update them -- and various small quality-of-life improvements.

The moment the answer in a forum is "Works for me" is the moment a project dies. I'll start on this, whether anyone is with me is another issue altogether I guess.

On github I'm kashaiahyah85. I've done something like this in the past as well, but as a duplicated effort. With recalbox recently moving in a somewhat whim-driven direction, it'd be good to have alternate community builds of it.

Think linux, how there are many different community builds of most popular distros.

Adapt or die, as they say.