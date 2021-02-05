Chmod x+ : no effect
Mayzz03
Hello,
I tried to execute python script but I cannot make the files executable.
# mount -o remount, rw / # chmod +x /recalbox/share/userscripts/rgbloop[gamelistbrowsing,browsinggamelist].py2 # ls -l /recalbox/share/userscripts/rgbloop[gamelistbrowsing,browsinggamelist].py2 -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 330 Feb 4 21:31 /recalbox/share/userscripts/rgbloop[gamelistbrowsing,browsinggamelist].py2 #
I tried also by windows sharing, no effect.
I'm really stuck, I've been scouring the web since yesterday, without finding anything.
Thanks for your help.
Zing
Please do not pollute the forum, do not SPAM, wait for someone to reply: