External USB storage shared with batocera

I want to try "another retrogaming os" and Recalbox so I will install each in a different USB and boot from them in my computer. Then I want to access the games from a different external USB hard drive.

I understand that to do this in Recalbox I have to go to settings and change game storage to external. This creates a folder in the external drive with Recalbox structure inside of which I have to move the games. The thing is, if I move the games to the Recalbox folder then I won't be able to use them for "another retrogaming os" too, and I would like to use the games from both systems without having to copy them in two different folders. So I had thought that maybe I could create symbolic links for each game inside the Recalbox folder. Would this work? Any other idea of how to do this?