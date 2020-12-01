SBCGlobal Email Account Hacked - Sbcglobal support

If your SBCGlobal email account gets hacked, then you don’t need to lose patience as you can try to retrieve your account back by following the steps given below:

• First, check whether you have access to your account or not. If you have the access, then change the SBCGlobal email password, recovery email address, phone number and security question related to your account.

• If you do not have the access, then you can get in touch with the experts by calling SBCGlobal.net customer service which is available at all 24 hours. The experts will make sure to fix the issue of your hacked account as soon as possible.

Read more for :

sbcglobal pop settings | sbcglobal mail settings