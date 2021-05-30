Pour les non anglophone la documentation en français est disponible ici!

A documentação em português está disponível aqui!

Hi and welcome to Next Pixel theme for Recalbox

This theme is designed to display a full screen image for every system that best defined it (or as best as possible) avoiding using in game footage. Most of these systems will have a custom music and a custom rating icon that match that game.

It is based on recabox-next theme so you'll get all advantages of it (region settings, game list layout settings, etc..) + several options so you can get a visual that suits you.

Theme is configured by default to use a custom mix to scrap your game images, please read carefully documentation below to get more info even if you don't want to use it as you'll have to adjust theme GAMELISTVIEW option to get it work properly with others mixes.

Theme is compatible with Recalbox 7.0+ and with 16:9, 4:3 and small 4:3 screens like GPi CASE.

Here are some screenshots using different theme settings :

Watch all system images from Next Pixel website.

Installation

To install theme drag and drop es-theme-next-pixel-xxx folder into your recalbox/themes folder. Then choose es-theme-next-pixel-xxx theme from Recalbox options (UI SETTINGS > THEME > THEME SET).

This theme support Randomizer script, check this link to get more info (Warning : from installation guide "Copying theme/random directory..." is not required as this theme already includes it with some extra customization).

Options

THEME COLORSET : choose between several color configurations light, dark or game accent, game accent will colorize some elements using a color matching actual system image, some configuration may mix light, dark and game accent, try them out to find the best for you.

: choose between several color configurations light, dark or game accent, game accent will colorize some elements using a color matching actual system image, some configuration may mix light, dark and game accent, try them out to find the best for you. THEME ICONSET : choose icons used for bottom left help (same as recalbox-next).

: choose icons used for bottom left help (same as recalbox-next). THEME MENU : choose Recalbox menu style (same as recalbox-next with an exlucisve style for Next Pixel thème).

: choose Recalbox menu style (same as recalbox-next with an exlucisve style for Next Pixel thème). THEME SYSTEMVIEW : choose beetwen vertical wheel or horizontal system view, for each one you have 3 options to display system info (4 lines info, all lines info or no info), when using vertical wheel please use UI SETTINGS > THEME > TRANSITION STYLE > INSTANT for a better look and feel .

: choose beetwen vertical wheel or horizontal system view, for each one you have 3 options to display system info (4 lines info, all lines info or no info), . THEME GAMELISTVIEW : choose gamelist view layout, you may show/hide different elements and for each one you may adjust for Next Pixel mix or others mixes. If you do not want to use Next Pixel mix select any "others mixes" option here or you will get some weird graphical assets overlaying your scraped images (check Scraping / Next Pixel mix below for more info).

: choose gamelist view layout, you may show/hide different elements and for each one you may adjust for or others mixes. (check Scraping / Next Pixel mix below for more info). THEME REGION : choose your region to adjust logo/console images (same as recalbox-next).

Scraping / Next Pixel mix

Next Pixel theme now includes its own custom mix to make your game screenshots and video snaps integration even better. If you never heard of mixes, they're just these images you may download along with game info/description using Recalbox internal scraper or using an external scraper like Skraper. Better than a long description here are 2 captures using standard mix and using Next Pixel mix.

Standard mix

Next Pixel mix

To get more info on how to use Next Pixel mix, check documentation.

If you do not want to use Next Pixel mix select any "others mixes" option from theme GAMELISTVIEW settings or you will get some weird graphical assets overlaying your scraped images. Press Start > UI SETTINGS > THEME > THEME CONFIGURATION > THEME GAMELISTVIEW > choose any layout with "others mixes".

Multiple system game themes

Some systems may contain several game themes, in that case system folder is duplicated with "_2", "_3", "_x" suffix [folder]_2, [folder]_3, [folder]_x (for example cavestory_2), if you prefer medias in that folder just remove or rename original folder so you can next rename [folder]_x to [folder] (then you need to restart Recalbox if it was running).

Actual systems with multiple game themes :

atarist : 1 game theme with 2 different images available

cavestory : 1 game theme with 2 different images available

gameboy : 3 different game themes available

megadrive : 2 different game themes available

n64 : 4 different game themes available

nds : 2 different game themes available

nes : 2 different game themes available

ps3 : 2 different game themes available

psp : 2 different game themes available

psx : 2 different game themes available

segacd : 2 different game themes available

snes : 5 different game themes available

wii : 2 different game themes available

To help you choose, all systems images are visible from Next Pixel website or if you can't make your choice you may consider using random script so each time you start Recalbox you get a different game theme, read next section for more info.

Random system game themes

Next Pixel theme includes a custom start script for Recalbox to randomly change systems game themes. As seen previoulsy some systems may contains multiple game themes, when using this script such systems will randomly load a game theme when Recalbox start. This script named "S997next-pixel-random-system-game-theme" is located at your Next Pixel theme root installation. You need to drop this file in your Recalbox /etc/init.d/ folder. To do so you can use command line tool with PuTTy or tool such as WinSCP to connect to your Recalbox. You may read this to get more info on starting scripts.

Don't forget to allow write access before droping your file.

If you're using PuTTy use mount -o remount,rw / command.

If you're using WinSCP open console (Ctrl + T), enter command mount -o remount,rw / and click Execute.

Note script assumes you are using default Next Pixel theme folder installation. If you changed Next Pixel installation folder name you need to adjust script or restore your Next Pixel theme installation folder name.

If you want to adjust script, open the file with a text editor and adjust second line to match your Next Pixel theme installation folder cd /recalbox/share/themes/[set your next pixel theme folder here]/

If you prefer to restore your installation folder name here are the right name depending on your package : 1080p : es-theme-next-pixel-1080p 720p : es-theme-next-pixel-720p 480p : es-theme-next-pixel-480p crt : es-theme-next-pixel-crt crt-small : es-theme-next-pixel-crt-small



Once your script is dropped in the right folder don't forget to change file permission so Recalbox is allowed to execute it.

If you're using PuTTy use chmod +x S997next-pixel-random-system-game-theme commmand.

If you're using WinSCP right click on S997next-pixel-random-system-game-theme file and from Permissions check all "X" execution boxes.

Move a game theme to another system

Sometimes a game theme could match different systems and you may want to use a game theme with another system. To properly move a game theme to another system copy all files from any system folder BUT data folder and past them into another system folder where you want to apply that game theme.

Copyright

This theme use pictures/musics found over internet, if you think any images/musics used in this theme are your ownership or is subject to copyright please contact me (contact[at]samystudio.net), I'll remove them.

Theme is based on recabox-next theme so some assets may be licensed by Recalbox, Recalbox license always prevail for these assets (so this theme MIT license is only applicable for xml files ).

). Camera and some game info icons are from shareicon.

Digital Counter 7 font used for game counter icon is from Sizenko Alexander.

Random support is from Voljega.

Website uses React Image Galery component.

Next Pixel logo font is "Color Basic" from Typodermic Fonts.

EasyRPG image is a fan art from https://www.deviantart.com/bluecake80/art/Witch-s-heart-748044267.

Contribute / Report issues

Project is hosted on Github.

I need help!

If you're interested to get involve in this theme please contact me using Recalbox forum or by email contact[at]samystudio.net.

I need photoshop expert to help adding new game themes.

I need illustator expert to help adding new rating icons.

I need translators, if you can convert english to any language, you're welcome.

If you don't know how to contribute maybe you can offer me a drink

Thank you for contributing:

lhari84 (german systems info translation)

rastaware (portuguese translation)

MarbleMad (default game theme)

Download

Several packages are available depending on your screen ratio and resolution. Actually theme fully supports 16:9 and 4:3 screens.

16:9 screens

3 packages are available with 1080p images (full hd screens, 4K, 8K), 720p images (hd screens) or 480p images (intended for Raspberry users).

If you are a Raspberry Pi user please read carefully next lines (PC/Odroid users can skip to download links and grab package that match best their screen resolution).

Raspberry Pi may lead to memory issues when using a lot of images. 720p package is the right way to go even if you're on a big screen tv 1080p/4K/8K. I highly recommend to force Recalbox to run at 720p if your screen is running higher resolution, as it will improve performances and images quality. To do so you'll have to edit config.txt using PuTTy or WinSCP.

Don't forget to allow write access before modify your file.

If you're using PuTTy use mount -o remount,rw /boot commmand.

If you're using WinSCP open console (Ctrl + T), enter command mount -o remount,rw /boot and click Execute.

From this file search for hdmi_group and hdmi_mode and set both as following :

hdmi_group=1

hdmi_mode=4

Don't forget to remove '#' char on those lines if present.

If you still have issues with 720p (mainly images replaced with white rectangle) and you already have forced Recalbox to run at 720p you may try to allocate more gpu memory. Edit the same config.txt file, this time search for gpu_mem_1024=448 and set it to gpu_mem_1024=512 and once again Don't forget to allow write access before modify your file.

Warning : PSP emulator may not work anymore, so if you're not using PSP system this shouldn't be a problem.

If you don't want to change memory settings or you're using PSP system then you should switch to 480p package, images quality will be less sharp but you should be able to use lots of systems without issues.

1080p DOWNLOAD es-next-pixel-1080p-1.4 for Recalbox 7.0+

720p DOWNLOAD es-next-pixel-720p-1.4 for Recalbox 7.0+

480p DOWNLOAD es-next-pixel-480p-1.4 for Recalbox 7.0+

Download previous packages for Recalbox 6.1 or lower.

4:3 screens

2 packages are available with 1024x768 images and 320x240 images, if you're using a screen with higher resolution than 320x240 pick crt package, if you're using 320x240 or lower screen (like GPi CASE) pick crt-small package. If you're using 1024x768 package with a screen with higher resolution than 1024x768, I highly recommend to force Recalbox to run at the same resolution as it will improve performances and images quality. To do so you'll have to edit config.txt using PuTTy or WinSCP.

Don't forget to allow write access before modify your file.

If you're using PuTTy use mount -o remount,rw /boot commmand.

If you're using WinSCP open console (Ctrl + T), enter command mount -o remount,rw /boot and click Execute.

From this file search for hdmi_group and hdmi_mode and set both as following :

hdmi_group=2

hdmi_mode=16

Don't forget to remove '#' char on those lines if present.

1024x768 DOWNLOAD es-next-pixel-crt-1.4 for Recalbox 7.0+

320x240 (GPi CASE) DOWNLOAD es-next-pixel-crt-small-1.4 for Recalbox 7.0+

Download previous packages for Recalbox 6.1 or lower.

Final words

I'm all ears to any suggestions or to add alternative game image/music, don't be shy.

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2018 mYSt

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy

of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal

in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights

to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell

copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is

furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all

copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR

IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,

FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE

AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER

LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,

OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE

SOFTWARE.